Disneyland Paris organizza il primo Gay Pride del parco

IT’S OFFICIAL – JULY 24th, 2020.

Ladies and gentlemen and children of all ages.

My partner in crime, Emily Blunt and I, lovingly invite you to join us for THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME.

All aboard…😈@DisneyStudios JUNGLE CRUISE

🚢 🗺🌴❤️🥃 pic.twitter.com/DNTnqSb3QD