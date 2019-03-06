Annunciata la seconda stagione di The End of the F***ing World

The End of the F***ing World, la serie Netflix, avrà una seconda stagione: la produzione è ufficialmente iniziata e annunciata tramite un post su Twitter che mostra una foto dello script.

"The End of the Fucking World" Season 2 is officially in production! #TEOTFW pic.twitter.com/csviIhHBI0 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) March 4, 2019

La stagione sarà prodotta da Clerkenwell Films e Dominic Buchanan Productions, e sarà diffusa da Netflix in tutto il mondo ad eccezione del Regno Unito, dove andrà in onda su Channel 4.

Netflix prosegue con la carrellata di serie di successo: dopo Sex Education, che avrà anch’esso un seguito, la piattaforma ha appena annunciato anche la seconda stagione di The Umbrella Academy.