Aggiornato alle: 14:21

Annunciata la seconda stagione di The End of the F***ing World

di Redazione

| mercoledì 06 Marzo 2019 - 13:30
The End of the F***ing World, la serie Netflix, avrà una seconda stagione: la produzione è ufficialmente iniziata e annunciata tramite un post su Twitter che mostra una foto dello script.

La stagione sarà prodotta da Clerkenwell Films e Dominic Buchanan Productions, e sarà diffusa da Netflix in tutto il mondo ad eccezione del Regno Unito, dove andrà in onda su Channel 4.

Netflix prosegue con la carrellata di serie di successo: dopo Sex Education, che avrà anch’esso un seguito, la piattaforma ha appena annunciato anche la seconda stagione di The Umbrella Academy.

