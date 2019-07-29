Meghan Markle giornalista di corte, scriverà per la rivista Vogue

Meghan Markle giornalista di corte. Per la prima volta nella storia della rivista Vogue, a settembre una duchessa entra a far parte della redazione.
“Siamo orgogliosi di annunciare che Sua Altezza Reale, la Duchessa di Sussex è la Guest Editor per il numero di settembre di BritishVogue”. Si legge sul profilo social di Meghan Markle e del principe Harry.
L’esperienza di collaborazione con British Vogue “è stata gratificante, educativa e stimolante” ha scritto la duchessa. Poi ha aggiunto: “Sono felice di poter condividere ciò che abbiamo creato. Un grande ringraziamento a tutti gli amici che mi hanno supportato in questa impresa”.
Tanti gli argomenti che verranno affrontati. “Siamo lieti di annunciare che all’interno del numero troverete un’intervista esclusiva tra la duchessa e l’ex First Lady degli Stati Uniti Michelle Obama, una piacevole conversazione tra il duca di Sussex e la dottoressa Jane Goodall, articoli scritti da Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil e molti altri” si legge sempre sul profilo social di Meghan e Harry.
La copertina
Negli ultimi sette mesi, Meghan ha già curato il contenuto con il caporedattore Edward Enninful e sotto il titolo “Forces for Change” ha scelto una cover di 15 donne, le più rappresentative del “cambiamento”.
“Il sedicesimo spazio sulla copertina, uno specchio, è stato aggiunto per fare in modo che chiunque tenga il numero fra le mani, possa sentirsi parte di questo collettivo” recita ancora il messaggio firmato dalla stessa duchessa.
Le 15 donne scelte da Meghan sono le attrici Laverne Cox, Gemma Chan, Yara Shadidi, Jameela Jamil, Jane Fonda e Salma Hayek Pinault. Le modelle Adwoa Aboah, Adut Akech e Christy Turlington Burns. Le attiviste Sinead Burke e Greta Thunberg. E ancora la ballerina Francesca Hayward, la scrittrice Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, il primo ministro neozelandese,Jacinda Ardern e la boxer Ramla Ali.
Meghan Markle non è sola in questo progetto. Il premier neozelandese Jacinda Ardern ha prestato generosamente il suo tempo per la Duchessa. L’interesse è nato già quando si sono incontrate lo scorso autunno durante il tour ufficiale dei duchi di Sussex in Nuova Zelanda.
Siamo sicuri che la rivista, già sull’onda di un successo planetario, dal mese di settembre andrà letteralmente a ruba.
L’annuncio su Instagram
We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” – and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” – The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange