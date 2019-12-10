Aggiornato alle: 14:12

Golden Globe 2020: "Marriage Story" in testa, escluso "Il Traditore" di Bellocchio

di Rosanna Pasta

Golden Globe 2020: “Marriage Story” in testa, escluso “Il Traditore” di Bellocchio

martedì 10 Dicembre 2019 - 14:12
Golden Globe 2020: “Marriage Story” in testa, escluso “Il Traditore” di Bellocchio

Sono state ufficialmente annunciate a Los Angeles le nomination ai Golden Globe 2020, giunti alla loro settantasettesima edizione. Marriage Story (Storia di un matrimonio) guida la lista con sei candidature. L’annuncio è stato fatto dalla Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Golden Globe 2020: “Marriage Story” in testa

Prodotto da Netflix, diretto da Noah Baumbach e interpretato da Scarlett Johansson e Adam Driver, Marriage Story è candidato tra l’altro come miglior film insieme a The Irishman, JokerI due papi e 1917.

Scarlett Johansson, protagonista di Marriage Story (Storia di un matrimonio), ha ottenuto la nomination come miglior attrice in un film drammatico.

Per la stessa categoria sono state nominate anche Cynthia Erivo per HarrietSaoirse Ronan per Little WomenCharlize Theron per Bombshell e Renee Zellweger per Judy.

Per il film di Scorsese sono in lizza Al Pacino e Joe Pesci (De Niro invece è stato snobbato), mentre per quello di Tarantino ci sono Leonardo DiCaprio e Brad Pitt.  Più dietro, a quota quattro nomination, troviamo “Joker” di Todd Phillips (film, regia e attore protagonista, oltre che colonna sonora) e, un po’ a sorpresa “I due Papi”.

Niente da fare invece per “Il Traditore” di Marco Bellocchio, con Pierfrancesco Favino nel ruolo del boss mafioso Tommaso Buscetta.

Sconfitta per “Il Trono di Spade”

La Hollywood Foreign Press Association ha annunciato le nomination della 77esima edizione dei Golden Globe, il secondo premio più prestigioso della tv dopo gli Emmy.

A guidare la classifica con quattro nomination per la sezione serie tv sono stati “The Crown”, “Unbelievable” e la miniserie “Chernobyl”.

Grande sconfitta per “Il Trono di Spade”, che conquista una sola candidatura (Kit Harington). Clamorose assenze per “When They See us” e “Watchmen”.

Solo pochi mesi fa “Il Trono di Spade” si è rivelata la serie più premiata dell’anno portando a casa ben dodici statuette agli Emmy e aggiudicandosi l’ambito titolo di Miglior serie drammatica. Ma probabilmente la controversa stagione conclusiva non ha proprio convinto tutti. Non solo i fan della serie tratta dai romanzi di George R.R. Martin.

Ecco la lista delle nomination film

MIGLIOR FILM DRAMMATICO
The Irishman
Storia di un matrimonio
1917
Joker
I due Papi

 

MIGLIOR FILM COMEDY O MUSICAL
C’era una volta… a Hollywood
Jojo Rabbit
Cena con delitto – Knives Out
Rocketman
Dolemite Is My Name

 

MIGLIOR REGISTA
Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, C’era una volta… a Hollywood

 

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Dolor y Gloria
Adam Driver, Storia di un matrimonio
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, I due Papi

 

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM DRAMMATICO
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Charlize Theron, Bombshell

 

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM COMEDY O MUSICAL
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

 

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM COMEDY O MUSICAL
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Ana de Armas, Cena con delitto – Knives Out
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night

 

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Tom Hanks, Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, Irishman
Joe Pesci, Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

 

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Anette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

 

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
The Farewell
Dolor y Gloria
Parasite
Ritratto della giovane in fiamme
Les Miserables

 

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
Frozen II
Dragon Trainer 3
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Il Re Leone

 

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA
Screenplay:
Marriage Story
Parasite
Two Popes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Irishman

 

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE
Score:
Little Women
Joker
Marriage Story
1917
Motherless Brooklyn

 

MIGLIOR CANZONE
“Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”)
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”)
“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”)
“Spirit” (“The Lion King”)
“Stand Up” (“Harriet”)

Ecco la lista delle nomination serie tv

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMA
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession

 

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

 

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose

 

MIGLIOR SERIE COMEDY O MUSICAL
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician

 

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY O MUSICAL
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

 

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY O MUSICAL
Michael Douglass, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

 

MIGLIOR FILM TV O MINISERIE
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

 

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

 

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UN FILM TV O MINISERIE
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Grreat
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

 

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry

 

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

COMMENTA

