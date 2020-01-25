Aggiornato alle: 21:42

Madonna annulla tappa del suo tour a Lisbona, cammina con bastone

di Redazione

| sabato 25 Gennaio 2020 - 21:42
Madonna cancella la tappa di Lisbona del suo tour Madame X.
La cantante ha postato un video su twitter in cui si vede che e’ costretta a utilizzare il bastone per camminare a causa dei problemi al ginocchio. Precedentemente aveva cancellato i tre show in America.

