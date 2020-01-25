Madonna annulla tappa del suo tour a Lisbona, cammina con bastone

Madonna cancella la tappa di Lisbona del suo tour Madame X.
La cantante ha postato un video su twitter in cui si vede che e’ costretta a utilizzare il bastone per camminare a causa dei problemi al ginocchio. Precedentemente aveva cancellato i tre show in America.
In Lisbon where Madame ❌ began her journey…….thank goodness for my beautiful Vintage cane and most of all thank you to Dino and Victoria and all the amazing Musicians who showed up. 🙏🏼 We went to Church! ON GOD!! #madame❌ #livingroomsessions #lisboa https://t.co/bd2hasKclN pic.twitter.com/SZoMsah0my
— Madonna (@Madonna) January 21, 2020